Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ISNPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS ISNPY traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. 97,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,555. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

