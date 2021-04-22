Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report released on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.79). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of ITCI opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $40.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $203,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,092,437.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,555,405.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

