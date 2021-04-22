Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $855.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $855.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG opened at $891.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 101.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $744.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $755.21. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $492.00 and a 1-year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $169,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,871,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

