Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $925.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $825.00.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $862.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $891.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $744.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $755.21. The company has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $492.00 and a 12-month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,871,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

