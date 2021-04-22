Intuitive Surgical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,218 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,007 call options.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $891.38 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $492.00 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $744.62 and its 200 day moving average is $755.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 37,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,879,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.6% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

