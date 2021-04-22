Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) recently:

4/20/2021 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2021 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2021 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $933.01 million, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,979,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

