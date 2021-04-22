Investors Buy High Volume of PetIQ Put Options (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 940 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,153% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 put options.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $423,290.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at $59,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,573,235 shares of company stock worth $55,409,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after purchasing an additional 330,042 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,645,000 after buying an additional 559,606 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,010,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

