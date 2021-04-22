Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,465 call options on the company. This is an increase of 510% compared to the average daily volume of 404 call options.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $246.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $124.99 and a 1 year high of $253.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 380,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

