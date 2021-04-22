Investors Purchase High Volume of SLM Call Options (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,638 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,688% compared to the average daily volume of 595 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.53 on Thursday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.72. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SLM by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in SLM by 493.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,240,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

