Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Shares Up 2.9%

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)’s share price rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.97 and last traded at $71.61. Approximately 1,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 47,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.61.

CSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a market cap of $945.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CSR)

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.