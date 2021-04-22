Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.48-3.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.57. Investors Real Estate Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.48-3.72 EPS.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $71.49 on Thursday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $945.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

