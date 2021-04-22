IONChain (IONC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,347.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 30% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. IONChain has a total market cap of $626,889.12 and $4,347.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IONChain has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One IONChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00067517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $362.11 or 0.00670226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.92 or 0.07936441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00049543 BTC.

About IONChain

IONC is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

