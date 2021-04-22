Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IPSEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ipsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

