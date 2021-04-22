IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.225-3.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.50-8.75 EPS.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of IQV traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,035. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $122.22 and a 1-year high of $220.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

