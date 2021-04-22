IRISnet Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $155.58 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00270779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.39 or 0.01066521 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00025754 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.27 or 0.00685009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,315.46 or 1.00435943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,014,056,797 coins and its circulating supply is 978,589,478 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

