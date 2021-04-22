iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 249.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,968 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,472,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 455,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000.

Shares of SLQD opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $52.30.

