iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Holdings Boosted by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,547 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.32% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,783,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,446,000 after buying an additional 3,034,684 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,916,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,564,000 after buying an additional 260,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,292,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after buying an additional 755,321 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,729,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter.

IGIB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,166. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87.

