iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 117,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 53,447 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 79,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 161,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 75,650 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $59.75 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87.

