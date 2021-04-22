iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stake Lifted by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 605.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,056,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after acquiring an additional 517,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,970,000 after purchasing an additional 118,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 117,881 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,999,000 after purchasing an additional 114,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,985,000.

ISTB stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.