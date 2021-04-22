iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $74.97 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.