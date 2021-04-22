iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $15,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 534,288 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.