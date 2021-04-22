iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

