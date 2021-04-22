iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stake Cut by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

BATS:INDA opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.