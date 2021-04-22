iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $260.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $164.06 and a 12-month high of $261.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

