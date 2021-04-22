iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

DVY stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.78. 5,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,554. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

