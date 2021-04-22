iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,909. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.