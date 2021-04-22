iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $270.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

