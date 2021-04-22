iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.70. 5,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,580. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.09 and its 200-day moving average is $90.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

