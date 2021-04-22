iShares US Real Estate ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 39,640 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 390% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,089 call options.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.01 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $98.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

