IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,175 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,517,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $139.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $139.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

