IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 243 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 1.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Republic Services by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Republic Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 57,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 76.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

NYSE RSG opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.36. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

