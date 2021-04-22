IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Position in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 59.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Riot Blockchain were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 632,893 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,920,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after buying an additional 407,227 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,760,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 204,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of RIOT opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 4.56. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. On average, analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

