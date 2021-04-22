IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

NYSE U opened at $102.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $121.84. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.