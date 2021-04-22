IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,135 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

