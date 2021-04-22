IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $382.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.18. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $226.65 and a 12-month high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.