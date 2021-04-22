J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider John Hutson Acquires 11 Shares of Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider John Hutson purchased 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,383 ($18.07) per share, for a total transaction of £152.13 ($198.76).
John Hutson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 23rd, John Hutson sold 6,883 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84), for a total transaction of £88,721.87 ($115,915.69).
LON JDW opened at GBX 1,343 ($17.55) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12-month low of GBX 741.73 ($9.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,452.98 ($18.98). The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -8.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,343.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,152.38.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
