Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.92 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the company will earn $5.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.66. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock.

J has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

J opened at $135.46 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $136.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average of $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

