James Peyer Buys 1,965 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer purchased 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, James Peyer purchased 2,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, James Peyer purchased 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00.

On Monday, March 8th, James Peyer purchased 1,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, James Peyer purchased 20,300 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $361,137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNSE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

