Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JAZZ. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.05.
JAZZ stock opened at $169.79 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
