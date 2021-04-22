Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JAZZ. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.05.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ stock opened at $169.79 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.