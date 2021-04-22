Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOY. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Spin Master to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.82.

Shares of TOY opened at C$40.78 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$15.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.94. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.83 million.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.