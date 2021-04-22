Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.