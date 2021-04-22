Jefferies Financial Group Raises Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $71.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.59.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $60.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

