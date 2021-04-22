Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€175.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €160.25 ($188.52).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €153.85 ($181.00) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €153.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €140.02. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.