Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BECN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

BECN stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $57.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $14,625,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $27,769,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,520 shares of company stock worth $3,660,984. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

