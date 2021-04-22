Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Orient Overseas (International) Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Orient Overseas (International) in a report released on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee anticipates that the company will earn $11.95 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orient Overseas (International) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVY opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $84.35.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $6.793 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

