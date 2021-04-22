Jeffrey D. Heeter Sells 12,260 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.21. 5,266,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

