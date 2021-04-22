JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.24. JELD-WEN posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. B. Riley raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,956. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

