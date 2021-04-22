JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JKS. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after buying an additional 436,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,887,000 after buying an additional 294,304 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after buying an additional 523,048 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,446,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,701,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

