JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 3.2%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.20. Approximately 5,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,837,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

JKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.09.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

