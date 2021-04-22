JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCYC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $701.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,612.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $278,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

